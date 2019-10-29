HBO, Sky Nearing Output Deal Renewal

More 'Game of Thrones' spin-offs are expected to be included in the new deal, which would extend the previous arrangement struck in 2015 and running through 2020.

Comcast-owned European pay TV giant Sky and AT&T-owned WarnerMedia's HBO are understood to be on the verge of renewing their long-running programming output deal, which has given Sky access to HBO content for its European territories.

The companies' previous output deal was struck in 2015 and runs through 2020, covering such hits as Game of Thrones, Succession and Watchmen, as well as a planned Game of Thrones prequel. Sky has aired shows covered by the deal on its drama network Sky Atlantic in the U.K., Germany and Italy, which launched in 2011 and is fueled by U.S. fare, including from Showtime.

It is expected that the new deal would ensure Sky gets other Game of Thrones spin-offs, currently in the works, for its markets.

The Sky relationship has meant that HBO hasn't operated a network in Sky's core markets, instead getting paid for its content by Sky. The renewal likely means that HBO won't launch its HBO Max streaming service in the U.K. and other Sky markets at least as long as the new deal is in place. Sources previously told THR that HBO sees the Sky partnership as the best way to monetize its programming in Sky markets as long as the price tag is right for it. Financial terms of the agreement weren't disclosed.

HBO and Sky also struck a co-production partnership in 2017 that kicked off with Chernobyl.

Sky declined to comment, HBO couldn't immediately be reached.