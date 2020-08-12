HBO, Sky Order Dark Comedy Series 'The Baby' From 'Sex Education' Creative, Sister

The British show is about a woman whose life implodes when she unexpectedly gets landed with a baby and "gleefully deconstructs the 'joy of motherhood'."

HBO and Sky are set to serve up a "funny, raw examination of motherhood," having ordered darkly comic horror series The Baby.

The co-production was created by Siân Robins-Grace, who developed the Netflix hit Sex Education with Laurie Nunn and is co-executive producer for The End of the F***ing World writer Charlie Covell on her upcoming Netflix series Kaos, and Lucy Gaymer, who was a production manager on Gangs of London and previously worked in-house at Eleven (Sex Education) and Carnival (Downton Abbey). Sister (Gangs of London, Chernobyl) and Proverbial Pictures are producing.

The Baby, which the producers say "gleefully deconstructs the 'joy of motherhood'," follows 38-year-old Natasha, whose life implodes when she unexpectedly gets landed with a baby. Controlling, manipulative and with violent powers, the baby twists Natasha’s life into a horror show. Where does it come from? What does it want? And what lengths will Natasha have to go to in order to get her life back?

"With The Baby, we want to explore the powerful anxiety around the question of whether or not to have children," said Robins-Grace and Gaymer. "The ambivalence of not knowing, the bafflement at everyone else’s certainty and the suspicion that the whole thing is one millennia-long scam. We’re thrilled to be working with such a phenomenal team of producers to help us bring this weird baby into the world with HBO and Sky."

Added Amy Gravitt, executive vp of HBO programming: "Siân and Lucy’s exploration of motherhood is as funny and resonant as it is twisted,” said Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. “The Baby gives voice to all the women who just don’t know. We’re thrilled to be partnering again with Jane Featherstone, Carolyn Strauss, and our friends at Sky."

The eight-episode first season will be produced by Sister and Proverbial Pictures and executive produced by Jane Featherstone (Chernobyl, Giri/Haji, The Split), Carolyn Strauss (Chernobyl, Game of Thrones), Naomi de Pear (The Power, Don’t Forget the Driver, Flowers), Katie Carpenter (Landscapers, The Bisexual, Flowers) and Robins-Grace. Joining the female-led creative team as producer is Gaymer. The series is a co-production between HBO and Sky and will be filmed in the U.K. in 2021.

"The Baby is by turns dark, comedic, and horrifying. The vision that Siân and Lucy are bringing to life is truly unique,” said Cameron Roach, director of drama at Sky Studios.

"We are so inspired by the horrific and hilarious vision that Siân and Lucy have for The Baby and fell in love with Siân’s script the moment we read it. Natasha and the baby are two rare beings who we can’t wait to bring to life,” added the Sister team.