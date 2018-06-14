Banff: HBO's 'Big Little Lies' Wins Grand Jury Prize

'This Is Us' star Chrissy Metz, 'Will & Grace's' Sean Hayes and Kristin Chenoweth brought glitz to the Rockie Awards.

HBO's Big Little Lies, starring Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, was the big winner at the Banff World Media Festival's juried Rockie Awards.

The drama from David E. Kelley took home the grand jury prize and won for best TV miniseries. Also on the programming side, Disney/ABC's Black-ish won for best comedy, BBC's Peaky Blinders nabbed the trophy for best English-language drama, A&E's Undercover High won for best reality series, HBO's Sesame Street earned the best preschool series trophy and Sony Pictures Television's The Good Doctor grabbed the best melodrama prize.

The Good Doctor won The Hollywood Reporter Impact Award during a gala hosted by Trial and Error star Kristin Chenoweth, where Will & Grace co-star Sean Hayes received the Sir Peter Ustinov Comedy Award, This Is Us star Chrissy Metz picked up the Program of the Year trophy for her hit NBC drama, and A&E Investigates host Elizabeth Vargas was on hand to accept the A&E Inclusion Award.

NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt and Kevin MacLellan, chairman of global distribution and international at NBCUniversal, were also in Banff, as NBCUniversal was honored as the 2018 Company of Distinction.

The Handmaid's Tale executive producer Sheila Hockin and Game of Thrones director Jeremy Podeswa were also feted at the Rockies gala, while Letterkenny producer New Metric Media picked up the Innovative Producer Award.