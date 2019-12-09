HBO's 'Succession' Lands 3 Golden Globe Nominations

The quick-wit family drama series is up for a number of awards, including best actor in drama series and best supporting actor in drama series.

While it's still unsure who will sit as a Waystar-Royco CEO in HBO's Succession, what's clear is that the drama series has an impressive showing in the nominations for the 2020 Golden Globes.

On Monday, Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson announced the nominations for the January awards show, listing Succession for a total of three nods.

Brian Cox, who plays the family and company's stern-headed leader Logan Roy, is up for best actor in a TV drama series along with fellow actors Kit Harrington for Game of Thrones, Rami Malek for Mr. Robot, Billy Porter for Pose and Tobias Menzies for The Crown.

Kieran Culkin received a nod for best supporting actor in a drama series for his work as the Roy family's raunchy son and one of Waystar-Royco's COOs. Joining Culkin in the supporting actor pool is Fleabag's Andrew Scott, Chernobyl's Stellan Skarsgård, Kominsky Method's Alan Arkin and Henry Winkler for Barry.

The annual awards show also sees the drama up for best drama series. Also up for the Golden Globe are The Crown, Killing Eve, The Morning Show and fellow HBO series Big Little Lies.

Returning to the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 5, the Golden Globes will see Ricky Gervais as host. The 2020 ceremony will air on NBC.

