UN Headquarters in New York Shuts Down Over Coronavirus Fears

The United Nations says it will close its headquarters complex in New York to the general public and temporarily suspend all guided tours starting Tuesday evening as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the United Nations has not been advised of any COVID-19 cases among its 3,000-person staff. He said about 1,000 people visit UN headquarters every day.

Dujarric said the UN has recommended that UN personnel who have recently returned from countries where the virus is common should remain at home and self-monitor for 14 days. He said telecommuting and flexible work arrangements are also being recommended for UN personnel.

He says further measures could be taken.