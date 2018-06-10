'Heart of the World' Wins Main Prize at Russia's Kinotavr Fest

Grigory Konstantinopolsky collects the best director's award for 'Russian Demon.'

Natalia Meshchaninova's Serdtse mira (Heart of the World) collected the best film prize at Russia’s main national film festival Kinotavr, which drew to a close on Sunday in the Black Sea resort town of Sochi.

The drama, which centers on a veterinarian working at a remote training station for hunting dogs, was also awarded the film critics' guild prize, and its male lead Stepan Devonin received the best actor prize.

Grigory Konstantinopolsky picked up the best director's award for Russky bes (Russian Demon).

Anna Slu was awarded as the best actress for her role in Ivan I. Tverdovskiy's Podbrosy (Jumpman).

The movie's director of photography Denis Alarcon-Ramirez collected the best cinematography award.

The best screenplay award went to Avdotya Smirnova, Anna Parmas and Pavel Basinsky, the writers of Smirnova's film Istoriya odnogo naznacheniya (Story of One Appointment).

Leonid Desyatnikov and Alexei Sergunin, the composers of Sergei Livnev's Van Gogi (Van Goghs), picked up the best music award.

The jury also awarded a special diploma to Marta Kozlova, the young star of Alexei Fedorchenko's Voina Anny (Anna's War).