'Hearts Beat Loud' Director Brett Haley to Helm 'Grease' Prequel

'Summer Loving' will be based on the events recounted in the 1978 musical's song 'Summer Nights'.

Sundance Film Festival regular Brett Haley has been tapped to helm Paramount's Grease prequel, Summer Loving.

The feature is based on a song that comes early on in the classic 1978 musical that starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John as high school teens from opposite worlds. Travolta’s Danny Zuko, a rough-and-tumble greaser, and Newton-John’s Sandy Olsson, a good-girl from Australia, sings 'Summer Nights' both recounting to their friends a summer fling they had. The prequel's story is said to tackle that meeting.

Haley will direct from a screenplay by Leah McKendrick. Temple Hill and Picturestart are producing.

Haley broke-out with I’ll See You in My Dreams, which premiered at the Park City festival in 2015. He followed this with two subsequent returns to the fest to premiere The Hero and the music centric Hearts Beat Loud. Most recently, he directed Netflix YA adaptation All the Bright Place, and the upcoming Sorta Like a Rock Star for the streamer.

