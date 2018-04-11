'Hearts Beat Loud' Trailer: Nick Offerman Starts a Father-Daughter Band

Brett Haley's music-fused family drama made a splash at Sundance earlier this year.

Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) devises an ingenious way to reconnect with his daughter in the trailer for the Sundance film Hearts Beat Loud: They’re going to start a band.

Offerman plays Frank, a single father who needs to close his vintage store because of rising Brooklyn rent just months before his only daughter heads off to UCLA. In a last bid to get his life back together, Frank decides to turn his weekly jam sessions with his daughter Sam (Kiersey Clemons) into an actual musical group — just like he used to with his wife.

Directed by Brett Haley, whose 2015 film I’ll See You in My Dreams garnered rave reviews, Hearts Beat Loud features a cast that includes Ted Danson, Sasha Lane and Toni Collette. The film, which made a splash during its Sundance debut in January, hits theaters June 8.