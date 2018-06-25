Heather Locklear Arrested on Suspicion of Battery on a Police Officer

She is currently being held on $20,000 bail.

Heather Locklear was arrested on Sunday night on the suspicion of misdemeanor battery on a police officer and emergency personnel, according to Ventura County Sheriff’s Office records.

The actress was arrested on two counts of misdemeanor battery, records show. She was taken in to custody around11:30 p.m. She is set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

There are no specifics about the alleged incident in jail records, but according to TMZ, the Melrose Place actress was allegedly intoxicated, and, when authorities were called to her home by family, she reportedly began to assault an officer.

This is the second time Locklear has been arrested for alleged assault of an officer. The other arrest happened in February on suspicion of domestic violence and assault on an officer.

This latest arrest comes one week after Locklear was reportedly hospitalized to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.