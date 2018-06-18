Heather Locklear Hospitalized for Psychiatric Evaluation (Report)

According to dispatch audio from a 911 call, the actress was "trying to hurt herself and looking for a gun to shoot herself."

Heather Locklear was reportedly hospitalized in Thousand Oaks, California, on Sunday. According to TMZ, a family member called 911 claiming the actress was acting erratically and threatening to hurt herself.

As heard in dispatch audio from the 911 call, the caller claimed that an "agitated and violent" Locklear was "trying to hurt herself and looking for a gun to shoot herself," even though "she does not have access to any weapons." The Ventura County Fire and Sheriff’s Departments responded to the incident, which was described as medical.

Locklear's hospitalization comes months after she was arrested on a felony charge for domestic violence and three counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer following a domestic dispute with her boyfriend, Chris Heisser. The domestic abuse charges were dropped in March. While Locklear was in rehab in April, her attorneys, Blair Berk and William Haney, pleaded not guilty to battery on a police officer on her behalf.

Locklear has struggled with substance abuse in the past. In March 2008, her doctor called 911 to report that the Melrose Place alum was suicidal. She later sought treatment for psychological issues and has since spent several stints in rehab.

A rep for Locklear could not be reached.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).