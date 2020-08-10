Heather Morris Honors Naya Rivera, LGBTQ 'Glee' Fans in Tearful Video

In an emotional Instagram video, Morris told followers "that grief looks different on everybody" and encouraged those who supported her and Rivera's characters "to be gentle and kind to yourself."

In an emotional tribute, Heather Morris on Sunday honored the relationship between her and former co-star Naya Rivera's characters on Glee, noting its impact on LGBTQ fans who may be grieving following Rivera's death.

"I want to thank all the fans for your love and support and want you to know that we are all here with you, that grief looks different on everybody," Morris said in a nearly-three-and-a-half-minute video posted to her Instagram account. "And I want you to be gentle and kind to yourself."

The dancer and actress acknowledged that she was feeling emotionally "heavy" and "aching" to connect with fans who might be having mixed emotions following Rivera's recent death.

"I know a lot of you feel very lost and very far away from what happened — maybe a little bit confused," Morris said. "And that's completely normal. But I felt like I owed it to you guys because I think the fans were such a huge impact on our storyline."

Morris acknowledged that she didn't need to explain the significance of Santana and Brittany's relationship for those who saw the on-screen pairing as a personal gateway and inspiration. She then continued, stating that it was "never lost" on her or Rivera, who died in July at 33.

"We both knew how special that was; I think she knew a little bit more than I did," Morris told her Instagram followers. "I really felt it a lot later with all the messages and all the people reaching out, and I knew the writers also knew that as well."

Visibly emotional, Morris went on to recount how fans championing the on-screen couple helped give both her and her former co-star's characters a chance to explore their relationship in the show and become part of TV's LGBTQ legacy.

"I want to thank you all for being such advocates, and so supportive of seeing Santana and Brittany's relationship. Because without you guys, it never would have existed," she said. "You guys helped create something for the writers and for Naya and I that made an impact that will last for a lifetime. And beyond that."

