Heidi Montag's Heart Stopped for a Full Minute During Plastic Surgery

"Spencer thought he lost me," she revealed in a new 'Paper' magazine profile.

Heidi Montag spurred a hundred tabloid headlines after she elected to undergo ten cosmetic surgeries in the span of 24 hours back in 2009.

Though many of said headlines poked fun at the then-23-year-old — who, along with husband Spencer Pratt, was heralded as one of the ultimate reality TV villains of the early aughts — Montag revealed in a new Paper Magazine profile that the procedures were no laughing matter.

"I died for a minute," she explained to writer Justin Moran. "With that much surgery, I had to have 24-hour nurse care and Spencer didn't want to leave my side. I was at a recovery center and had Demerol to deal with the pain because it was so extreme."

Moran described the "emotionless" delivery of her story, "as though she's processed the story too many times for any emotions to remain."

"My security guards called Spencer and told him, 'Heidi's heart stopped. She's not going to make it.' And I easily could've. Cutting yourself up isn't something I'd recommend, and Demerol isn't anything to play around with. That's how Michael Jackson died," she continued.

A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on Mar 2, 2018 at 2:38pm PST

The 31-year-old, now mom to 6-month-old Gunner, said that the frightening experience gave her a new outlook. "A lot of positive things came out of that," she said. "I had to look at myself in the mirror every day healing, and be like, 'What did I do to myself? How did I get here? What is going on?' I basically had to hit that rock-bottom moment in my life to realize what was important to me."

At the time, "what was important to me" was her singing career. However, not even the best songwriters and producers (including David Foster and writers who had penned hits for Britney Spears and Rihanna), could lift the blonder half of "Speidi"'s career off the ground.

Nowadays, Montag has sort of stepped out of the spotlight (she is the subject of a magazine profile, after all), and is busy caring for her kid. As for his future, she said, "I just want him to enjoy his life, and not live in his parents' mistakes or shadows."