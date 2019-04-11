'In the Heights' Adds Melissa Barrera and Leslie Grace

Anthony Ramos and Corey Hawkins also are starring in the movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway musical.

The cast of In the Heights, Warner Bros.' movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway musical, is rounding out with actresses Melissa Barrera and Leslie Grace.

They join Anthony Ramos and Corey Hawkins, who were previously cast in the film which will be helmed by Jon M. Chu.

The film is set in New York's Washington Heights, and centers on bodega owner Usnavi (Ramos), who has mixed feelings about closing his store and retiring to the Dominican Republic after inheriting his grandmother's fortune. In 2008, In the Heights won the Tony Award for best musical.

Barrera will play Vanessa, who Usnavi's main love interest and works at the local salon, while Grace will play Nina Rosario, a young woman from the neighborhood who has returned from college for the summer.

Miranda is producing along with Quiara Alegría Hudes, Scott Sanders, Anthony Bregman and Mara Jacobs. David Nicksay is executive producing with Jill Furman, Kevin McCollum and Jeffrey Seller. Quiara Alegría Hudes wrote the screenplay for the adaptation.

The film has a release date of June 26, 2020.

Barrera is known for her roles on telenovelas including Siempre Tuya Acapulco and Tanto Amor. She also plays Lyn on Starz series Vida. She's repped by UTA and Cross Over Entertainment.

Grace is a singer-songwriter whose studio albums include 2008's Pasión and 2013's Leslie Grace. She has been nominated for three Latin Grammys. This will be her feature film debut as an actress. She's repped by CAA.