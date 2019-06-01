Lin-Manuel Miranda Makes Surprise Appearance at High School's 'In the Heights' Production

After performing and taking the stage for their curtain call, students of New York's George Washington High School were surprised when the actor took the stage to clap and bow down in praise of their performances.

Amid ending rehearsals for the film adaptation of In the Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the film's team made a surprise visit to a high school's Broadway musical performance of the production on Friday night.

After performing and taking the stage for their curtain call, students of New York's George Washington High School were surprised when Miranda took the stage to clap and bow down in praise of their performances.

The film's director Jon M. Chu, who was also in attendance, shared a video of Miranda onstage on his social media.

"We start shooting #InTheHeightsMovie on Monday. So after our final rehearsal we took a trip 2 George Washington high school in the Heights 2 see them perform In The Heights!" Chu tweeted on Friday. “Could not b more Inspired by these students.”

Meanwhile, Miranda admitted that while watching the students perform he "only cried 10 times." "We saw In The Heights in the Heights for the first time, with kids from all over the neighborhood. It’s cool I only cried 10 times. These kids were so good. Our future is so bright," he tweeted.

Quiara Alegría Hudes, who wrote the screenplay for the adaptation, also celebrated the students’ "pure life and energy." "These students were pure life and energy, and the local audience laughed at different lines than the Broadway audience," she tweeted. “#InTheHeights was alive as it’s ever been last night at George Washington HS and gratitude is the name of my day."

Miranda's Tony Award-winning In the Heights is set to hit theaters next summer. Warner Bros., which picked up the movie musical after a heated bidding war following the rights' release from The Weinstein Co., has set a June 26, 2020, release date.

Set in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood, the story centers on a bodega owner who has mixed feelings about closing his store and retiring to the Dominican Republic after inheriting his grandmother's fortune.

Broadway star Daphne Rubin-Vega, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz and Orange Is the New Black actress Dascha Polanco, Anthony Ramos and Corey Hawkins are also set to star in the film adaptation. Miranda is producing the film along with Hudes, Scott Sanders, Anthony Bregman and Mara Jacobs. David Nicksay is executive producing with Jill Furman, Kevin McCollum and Jeffrey Seller.