'In the Heights' Lands New June 2021 Release Date

The movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway musical was pulled from the summer 2020 calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Warner Bros.' big-screen musical In the Heights has landed a new June 18, 2021, release date, the studio said Tuesday.

The film originally had been set to dance into theaters June 26, 2020, but was pulled last month from this year's calendar because of the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) is directing the movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's popular 2008 Broadway musical.

In the Heights follows a bodega owner (Anthony Ramos) who has mixed feelings about closing his store and retiring to the Dominican Republic after he inherits his grandmother's fortune.

Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace, Jimmy Smits, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz and Dascha Polanco round out the cast. Quiara Alegria Hudes and Marc Klein wrote the screenplay.

The new release date was revealed Tuesday, one day after Warners announced a slew of changes to its 2020 and 2021 calendar, including delaying Matt Reeves' Batman reboot from June 25, 2021, to Oct. 1, 2021.

Like every other Hollywood studio, Warners is having to reshuffle its release slate for months to come because of unprecedented theater closures that are expected to last until at least June as well as production delays.