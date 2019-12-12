'In the Heights' Trailer: Lin-Manuel Miranda Broadway Musical Moves to Big Screen

Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace, Jimmy Smits, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz and Dascha Polanco make up the cast of the Warner Bros. film.

An ensemble cast takes to the streets of New York's Washington Heights in the first trailer for In The Heights.

Based on Lin-Manuel Miranda's 2008 Broadway musical, the film follows a bodega owner who has mixed feelings about closing his store and retiring to the Dominican Republic after he inherits his grandmother's fortune.

Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace, Jimmy Smits, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz and Dascha Polanco round out the cast. Jon M. Chu directed, while Quiara Alegria Hudes and Marc Klein penned the screenplay.

The trailer opens with a young girl asking Usnavi de la Vega (Ramos) what the Spanish word for "little dream" means. "It's a story of a block that was disappearing," he tells a group of children in the Dominican Republic.

Usnavi continues to tell the children about the streets of Washington Heights, which he says "are made of music."

Flashbacks show Usnavi rapping as he walks through the New York City neighborhood and begins his job at a bodega. Other characters also get in on the musical action, including Benny (Hawkins), who sings about his big plans for the future.

The trailer takes a serious turn when Usnavi realizes that he may not have enough money to continue pursuing his dreams. "I was saving up all my pennies in my piggybank for this day," he says, though he is soon informed that he likely won't be able to make enough to stay in the neighborhood.

"A dream isn't some sparkly diamond. There's no shortcuts. Sometimes it's rough," he says in a voiceover as clips show members of the neighborhood dancing in the streets.

Usnavi and his neighbors sing "In the Heights" as the characters worry that all of the dreamers will be kicked out of the neighborhood.

"Today's all we got/ So we cannot stop/ This is our block," he raps as he and his peers dance around the streets of their beloved neighborhood.

Just one day before the full-length trailer dropped, Miranda shared the teaser trailer on Twitter. The 15-second clip shows the cast members taking to the street to perform the musical's title track. "First teaser. As for mañana, mi pana, ya gotta just keep watchin’...," the producer wrote in the tweet.

Warner Bros. picked up the movie musical after a heated bidding war following the rights' release from The Weinstein Co.

In the Heights won four Tony Awards in 2008, including best musical, best original score, best choreography and best orchestrations. The musical went on to win a Grammy in the best musical show album category.

The movie musical will hit theaters on June 26. Watch the full trailer below.