Helen Hunt Exits CAA for UTA

The Oscar winner currently stars in the inspirational sports drama 'The Miracle Season.'

After 25 years at CAA, Helen Hunt has signed with UTA, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The best actress Oscar winner for 1997’s As Good as It Gets currently stars in theaters in LD Entertainment’s inspirational sports drama The Miracle Season. She played the governor on Fox’s racial crime drama Shots Fired last season, and she next will star opposite Christina Hendricks and Uzo Aduba in the Netflix comedy feature Candy Jar.

Hunt has steadily acted in film and television since she was a child, but she became a household name starring opposite Paul Reiser on NBC’s hit sitcom Mad About You, which earned her four Emmys, four Golden Globes and a SAG Award. That led to a slew of female leads in high-profile films including Twister, Pay It Forward, Dr. T & the Women, What Women Want, Cast Away and The Curse of the Jade Scorpion. In 2012, the actress' work in Ben Lewin’s moving true-life drama The Sessions earned her Oscar, Golden Globe, SAG and BAFTA nominations as well as the Indie Spirit Award for best supporting female.

On stage, Hunt has starred as the stage manager in David Cromer’s off-Broadway revival of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town and as Viola in Twelfth Night on Broadway in 1998. Her other theater credits include Life (x) 3, The Taming of the Shrew and Much Ado About Nothing.

Behind the camera, Hunt began directing with episodes of Mad About You and wrote and helmed her first feature, Then She Found Me, in 2007. Her second film as a writer-director was 2014’s Ride. She also has helmed episodes of Californication, Revenge, House of Lies, This Is Us, Life in Pieces, Feud, American Housewife and Splitting Up Together.