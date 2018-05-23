Helen Hunt, John Leguizamo Join Tye Sheridan in 'The Night Clerk'

Ana de Armas is also joining the thriller.

Helen Hunt, John Leguizamo and Ana de Armas are rounding out the cast of thriller The Night Clerk.

Tye Sheridan is set to star in the feature as a hotel night clerk, Bart Bromley, a highly intelligent young man on the autism spectrum. When a woman is murdered during his shift, Bart becomes the prime suspect. As the police investigation closes in, Bart makes a personal connection with a beautiful guest named Andrea, but soon realizes he must stop the real murderer before she becomes the next victim.

Michael Cristofer wrote and will direct the feature, which is currently filming in Utah.

Sheridan, WulfPak Productions’ David Wulf and Highland Film Group are producing, with Santosh Govindaraju, Dan Reardon and Robbie Brenner exec producing. Convergent Media is financing the film.

The Gersh Agency and Highland Film Group are co-repping the U.S. sales, with Highland also repping international sales.

Hunt is repped by UTA, and will next be seen in Netflix comedy Candy Jar. De Armas, who is repped by CAA, Impression and Grubman Shire, is currently filming the Danny Boyle-Richard Curtis muscial for Universal. Leguizamo, repped at UTA, is set for the third John Wick film.