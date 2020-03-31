Helen Reddy Biopic 'I Am Woman' Lands U.S. Deal With Aqute Media (Exclusive)

WestEnd Films has landed a number of key deals for the biopic of the Australian singer whose song "I Am Woman" became the unofficial anthem of the 1970s feminist movement.

I Am Woman, the biopic of iconic Australian vocalist Helen Reddy, has landed a number of key distribution deals, including for North America with Jeff Sackman and Berry Meyerowitz's Aqute Media.

Directed by Unjoo Moon (The Zen of Bennett) and being sold by WestEnd Films, the film – which first bowed in Toronto as the opening of the Special Presentations selection – has also been picked up by Metropolitan (France), Nos (Portugal), Inopia (Spain), Videovision (South Africa), Front Row (Middle East), Bliss Media (China), Scene & Sound (South Korea), Ale Kino+ (Poland), VTI (former Yugoslavia), Cineplex (Taiwan), Golden A Entertainment (Thailand) and Cinesky (airlines). Transmission Films is set to release I Am Woman in Australia and New Zealand later this year.

Starring Tilda Cobham-Hervey (Hotel Mumbai, 52 Tuesdays), Evan Peters (American Animals, X Men, Deadpool 2) and Danielle Macdonald (Skin, Patti Cake$, Dumplin’), the biopic tells the story of Reddy, whose string of 1970s hits included "I Am Woman," which became the unofficial anthem of the feminist movement.

The film – which The Hollywood Reporter described as giving a "breakout performance" for Australian actress Cobham-Hervey – is a story of a woman who smashed through the patriarchal norms of her time to become the international singing superstar she always dreamed of being.

The film recently opened the Athena Film Festival where director Moon received the Athena Breakthrough Award, a prize sponsored by Netflix designed to elevate first- or second-time female filmmakers.

I Am Woman was produced by Goalpost Pictures’ Rosemary Blight (The Sapphires, Top End Wedding) with Moon, and was written by Emma Jensen (Mary Shelley). WestEnd is handling world sales.

"Helen Reddy became a superstar in the U.S., which had always been her dream," said Blight. "Goalpost Pictures is thrilled that I Am Woman has found such a passionate home in the U.S. as Aqute which will steer the film to find the U.S. audience that Helen deserves for her story."

Milan Records, an imprint of Sony Music Masterworks, will release the I Am Woman soundtrack. Milan Records’ recent catalog of film titles includes Parasite, The Two Popes and The Revenant and television titles such as The Witcher, Euphoria, and Succession.

I Am Woman is a Goalpost Pictures production in association with Deep Blue Pacific with principal production investment from Screen Australia in association with Create NSW, SAFC & the Adelaide International Film Festival. It was financed with support from the Goodship Women’s Fund.