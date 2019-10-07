Helena Bonham Carter Says She Used Psychic to Speak to Princess Margaret About 'The Crown' Role

The actress said the late royal – who died in 2002 – told her she was glad she got the role, but told her to brush up on her smoking style.

Helena Bonham Carter has claimed she sought approval from the late Princess Margaret when she was cast as the royal in Netflix's The Crown.

Speaking at the the U.K.'s Cheltenham Literature Festival, the actress said that she consulted a psychic to speak to the Princess, who died in 2002 at the age of 71.

"She said, apparently, she was glad it was me. My main thing when you play someone who is real, you kind of want their blessing because you have a responsibility," Bonham Carter told the audience, according to The Guardian.

"So I asked her: 'Are you OK with me playing you?' and she said: 'You’re better than the other actress' … that they were thinking of. They will not admit who it was. It was me and somebody else."

It was this line that made the actress believe Princess Margaret was, perhaps, present. "Because that is a classic Margaret thing to say. She was really good at complimenting you and putting you down at the same time," she said.

"Then she said: 'But you’re going to have to brush up and be more groomed and neater.' Then she said: 'Get the smoking right. I smoked in a very particular way. Remember that – this is a big note – the cigarette holder was as much a weapon for expression as it was for smoking.'"

Bonham Carter is playing Princess Margaret for seasons three and four of The Crown, due to return to Netflix in November, taking over from Vanessa Kirby, who won a BAFTA for her performance.