'HelloGiggles' Lifestyle Site Makes Print Magazine Debut

The lifestyle website, co-founded by 'New Girl's' Zooey Deschanel, launched in 2011.

The digital publication adored by millennials is now headed for the magazine shelf as the first inaugural print edition of HelloGiggles launches today.

The print debut for the lifestyle site, founded by New Girl star Zooey Deschanel, The Hills producer Sophia Rivka Rossi and TV writer Molly McAleer in 2011, marks another chapter in the brand's growth after Time Inc. acquired the website in 2015 for $30 million. This year, HelloGiggles joined the Meredith portfolio, which has successfully extended other digital brands into print including The Magnolia Journal, Lisa Lillien’s Hungry Girl and Allrecipes.

“The genesis of HelloGiggles’ print edition came from the data that 60 percent of our Instagram followers said they would read a print issue of their beloved brand, so we responded,” said Meredith Corporation publisher Cece Ryan in a statement. “Our marketing partners enthusiastically embraced this opportunity to be in front of HelloGiggles’ youthful and loyal audience on any platform they enjoy.”

The print edition of the leading millennial digital brand will be released twice a year, with an initial distribution of 500,000 copies to People magazine subscribers aged 18 to 39. Apart from subscribers, the magazine can also be found on the shelves at Target, Barnes & Noble and Walgreens beginning the first week of May.

Abiding by the website’s original content, the HelloGiggles magazine will continue to be geared toward millennial women with content focused on beauty and fashion advice, book recommendations from authors, thoughtful first-person essays, inspiring quotes, and games and puzzles intended to help readers bond with their “bff.”

Following Meredith Corp.’s strategy of launching digital brands to print, Allrecipes has tripled its circulation from 500,000 to 1.4 million since its debut in 2013. Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Journal recently won MPA’s Magazine Launch of the Year, after only having debuted in 2016.

It's a strategy that is at odds with the greater industry trend that has seen several print magazines going digital-only. In November of last year, the decision was made to scrap Conde Nast's Teen Vogue print edition altogether — a move that Nylon and Self have also made in an effort to cut costs in the challenging publishing environment. On the other hand, Conde Nast did shepherd Gwyneth Paltrow's celebrity-helmed lifestyle site Goop into a quarterly magazine launch starting last year.

“We have a great track record of extending brands through print,” said Meredith Magazine Group president Doug Olson. “In the recent past, we have seen huge consumer response to new magazines at newsstand and large subscription increases over a short time period. When you have that kind of success with consumer sand advertising partners, it’s a good business model.”