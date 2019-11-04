Photojournalist Doc 'Henri Dauman: Looking Up' Lands at Samuel Goldwyn Films

Peter Kenneth Jones' documentary about the life and career of a photographer who captured the 20th century's most iconic images is set for a 2020 North American release.

Samuel Goldwyn Films has picked up the North American rights to Peter Kenneth Jones’ feature documentary Henri Dauman: Looking Up, which is set for a 2020 theatrical release.

The film had its world premiere at the Hamptons Film Festival and captures the life and career of Holocaust survivor and New York City resident Henri Dauman, a legend among 20th century American photojournalists for his iconic images.

"Samuel Goldwyn’s iconic contribution over the generations to the world of film fits perfectly with both the timelessness and the emotional immediacy of Henri's photography and his story. We couldn't be more excited about partnering with Samuel Goldwyn Films to bring Henri Dauman: Looking Up to a North American audience,” said director Kenneth Jones in a statement.

Dauman is not widely known in popular culture, but his images of Marilyn Monroe, Brigitte Bardot, Miles Davis, Yves Saint Laurent, Andy Warhol, Elvis Presley and John F. Kennedy are and fill an archive of over 1 million photo negatives.

Kenneth Jone's film recounts Dauman's life story behind the camera, including being orphaned at thirteen and raising his own family, which included his son, the former Viacom chief Philippe Dauman.

Henri Dauman: Looking Up is produced by Glen Zipper, Kerri Borusk, Nicole Suerez (Dauman's granddaughter), Roland Smith, Kenneth Jones, Will Keesee, with Bobby Campbell executive producing.

The North American distribution deal was negotiated by Meg Longo for Samuel Goldwyn Films and Nick Ogiony of CAA on behalf of the filmmakers.