Henry Capanna, Former CEO of Go Go Luckey, Dies at 43

Earlier, he worked as a literary agent and repped future 'NCIS: New Orleans' showrunner Christopher Silber.

Henry Capanna, the former CEO of Go Go Luckey, the production house behind such reality shows as A&E's Paranormal State and MTV's Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, has died. He was 43.

Capanna died Thursday at his home in Los Angeles after a months-long battle with pancreatic cancer, his wife, Mia, said.

Capanna joined Go Go Luckey in 2007 after serving as a partner at indie film company the Syndicate and as a literary agent at Broder Kurland Webb Uffner. He had joined the boutique agency at age 23 and went on to represent Go Go Luckey founding partners Gary and Julie Auerbach and future NCIS: New Orleans showrunner Christopher Silber.

Capanna was promoted to Go Go Luckey CEO in 2013 and remained there until shortly after the company was acquired by Eclipse TV in 2015.

Raised in the San Fernando Valley, Capanna attended the Buckley School and Boston University and started his show business career as an assistant at Triumph Pictures. He had been working in real estate with his wife of 15 years at the time of his death.

Survivors also include his daughter, Sofia, 11.