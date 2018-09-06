Henry Cavill's 'Nomis' to Close L.A. Film Festival
Nathan Fillion, Minka Kelly and Stanley Tucci also star.
The Los Angeles Film Festival has set its closing-night film with Nomis, starring Henry Cavill and Ben Kingsley.
Nathan Fillion, Minka Kelly, Alexandra Daddario and Stanley Tucci also star in the movie from David Raymond, about a police force's hunt for an online predator that leads to crimes far larger than anticipated.
Also announced was a new gala screening of Susan Sarandon's Viper Club.
The L.A. Film Festival runs Sept 20-28. The full lineup can be found here.