Henry Cavill's 'Nomis' to Close L.A. Film Festival

Nathan Fillion, Minka Kelly and Stanley Tucci also star.

The Los Angeles Film Festival has set its closing-night film with Nomis, starring Henry Cavill and Ben Kingsley.

Nathan Fillion, Minka Kelly, Alexandra Daddario and Stanley Tucci also star in the movie from David Raymond, about a police force's hunt for an online predator that leads to crimes far larger than anticipated.

Also announced was a new gala screening of Susan Sarandon's Viper Club.

The L.A. Film Festival runs Sept 20-28. The full lineup can be found here.