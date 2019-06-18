Henry Golding Launches Production Banner With Action Features 'The Inheritance,' 'Hoof Harrington' (Exclusive)

Golding's newly established Long House Productions signed a pact with China’s Starlight Cultural Entertainment Group.

Less than a year after breaking out in Warner Bros.' Crazy Rich Asians, Henry Golding has launched his own production company.

The actor's newly established Long House Productions has inked a pact China’s Starlight Cultural Entertainment Group, and the company's Dream In Dream and Above the Clouds Films. (Starlight, which operates offices in Beverly Hills, was a co-investor in Crazy Rich Asians, which earned a massive $238 million at the global box office.)

Golding has set his first feature under his Long House banner with action adventure The Inheritance from writer Alistair Hudson, which is based on an original story idea by Golding and Hudson.

He will also star in and produce action-thriller Hoof Harrington's Greatest Hits. Veteran television director James Strong (Amazon's Vanity Fair, Broadchurch) is set to direct from a reimagined Black List script by Dutch Southern, which centered on a elite but aging assassin that gets a contract put out for him by the arms dealing father.

Along with Golding and Long House, DJ Films' Damian Jones, 87North's Kelly McCormick and David Leitch, the stuntman-turned-director behind John Wick and Deadpool 2, will produce. Annie Marter will executive produce the feature. The U.K.'s Great Point Media provided development financing.

Golding in the first actor signed to Starlight's $100 million development and production fund, which has deals with top directors that include James Wan, Jon M. Chu, Sam Raimi, F. Gary Gray, Roland Emmerich and Robert Zemeckis, as well as mega-producers Jerry Bruckheimer and Simon Kinberg.

"Henry is the only actor/producer with a deal here, because we see him as a class of one," said Starlight CEO and ATC Managing Director Peter Luo, who announced the pact with Golding.

Golding added: "For me, it's the real passion we all have for entertaining and telling stories. I am excited to bring the unique stories that come from my experiences and the time I've spent living in Asia, London, America, and all over the world, to the movies that I work on and the material I look forward to developing. Working with Peter and everybody at Starlight, we are able to make that possible."

Following his performance in Crazy Rich Asians, Golding starred opposite Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively in Paul Feig's A Simple Favor. He will next reunite with Feig for Universal's holiday romance movie Last Christmas, out Nov. 8, and will also be seen in Guy Ritchie's STX action thriller The Gentlemen.

The Starlight deal was negotiated by Paradigm, which reps Golding and Long House Productions, along with Megan Silverman Management and Stone Genow.