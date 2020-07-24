Henry Golding Signs With CAA

The actor broke out with 'Crazy Rich Asians' and is starring in G.I. Joe relaunch 'Snake Eyes.'

Henry Golding, perhaps best known for his breakout work Crazy Rich Asians, has signed with CAA.

The actor comes from Paradigm, which had guided Golding since his splashy feature debut with 2018's Asians. The movie proved to be a runaway commercial and cultural hit, grossing $238.6 million worldwide.

The Malaysian-born actor followed that up with the comedic thriller A Simple Favor, also starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, and Universal's romantic comedy Last Christmas, with Emilia Clarke. He last appeared in a villainous turn as part of Guy Ritchie's ensemble crime caper, The Gentlemen, with Matthew McConaughey.

His big get was the starring role in Snake Eyes, Paramount's upcoming relaunch of the G.I. Joe franchise. The movie is slated for an October release, although the current pandemic may change that.

And last week Golding signed on as the lead voice in The Tiger's Apprentice, the franchise hopeful from Paramount Animation. He will next be seen in the BBC drama Monsoon.

Golding continues to be repped by Megan Silverman Management and Rick Genow at Goodman, Genow.