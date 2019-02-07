Henry Holt to Publish Bill O'Reilly's New "History" Book About Trump

The former Fox News host recently spent time on Air Force One interviewing the president, his friend.

Henry Holt will be former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly's publisher for a "history book" he is working on right now about President Donald Trump, whom he has known for decades, the publisher confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the publisher said the book has not been assigned a publishing date, but O'Reilly said in an interview that it will come out likely in May 2020.

Henry Holt has published O'Reilly's extremely successful "Killing" series of books, with his latest being Killing the SS: The Hunt for the Worst War Criminals in History in October 2018. Another "Killing" book is on the way, as well.

O'Reilly, who left Fox News in April 2017 after revelations surfaced that he had quietly settled several sexual harassment claims, announced plans for the Trump book on his daily digital news show this week.

He visited the White House on Friday and traveled with President Trump on Air Force One to interview him for the book, teasing a photo on Twitter.

The book is intended to shed light on Trump's upbringing in Jamaica Estates, Queens and his family, two subjects he's generally unwilling to discuss.

"I've known the guy 30, 35 years," O'Reilly told his audience. "Tough to get him to talk about his childhood, his parents, his brothers and sisters. That's what the book's about, and it's about what I've seen, personally, over those 30 years with him."

The one-time King of Cable called the project a "history book," adding, "It's not pro-Trump, it's not anti-Trump. It's history."