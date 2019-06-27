Henry Winkler Talks 'Barry,' Emmy Win and Creative Inspiration: "You Cannot Teach It"

"Am I gonna ride this wave?" the actor said of what comedic inspiration feels like. "It's a bit dangerous, but am I gonna ride it?"

"I love the people that I work with. They are an incredible ensemble that make me better," Henry Winkler told The Hollywood Reporter's Comedy Actor Roundtable of his current colleagues on HBO's Barry. "I just thoroughly love going to work every day."

Winkler won his first Emmy for his role on the series, created by Bill Hader and Alec Berg. "I loved winning it," he said. "It sits on my dining-room table, which is directly opposite the front door, so when the man delivers my Lipitor, he gets to see it."

"I never thought, 'Oh, I deserve it.' I never thought, 'Oh, it took so long.' I thought, 'OK, in this moment, I've won it,'" he told the Roundtable. "I'll tell you what I was not prepared for. People treat you differently when you have won."

Winkler also discussed what makes a person funny and the art of comedy, saying, "You cannot teach it. You can't read about it in a book. It is in you or it isn't. And that's just the truth."

"You're in the water and there's a wave that's coming, and it's an opportunity to be funny, and if you have that instinct, you're sitting there going, am I gonna ride this wave? It's a bit dangerous, but am I gonna ride it?"

Winkler has one Emmy for his supporting role on Barry. He has two Golden Globes for his iconic role as Fonzie on Happy Days. He has six additional career Emmy nominations and three Golden Globe nominations. Winkler joined Sacha Baron Cohen, Jim Carrey, Don Cheadle, Ted Danson and Timothy Simons for the Comedy Actor Roundtable. The full Roundtable airs Sunday, June 30 on SundanceTV. Follow all the Emmy season Roundtables at THR.com/Roundtables.