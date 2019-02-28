Henry Winkler Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

The TV icon won an Emmy for HBO's 'Barry,' the second season of which is set to premiere March 31.

Henry Winkler has signed with CAA, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. He was not previously theatrically represented by an agency.

In one of the highlights of last year's Emmy Awards ceremony, the TV legend earned a standing ovation for winning his first Emmy, thanks to his memorable and hilarious supporting role on HBO's Barry as quintessential acting coach Gene Cousineau. The second season of the dark comedy is set to return March 31.

Winkler, of course, already stamped his legacy in pop culture history as cool guy Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli, a.k.a. The Fonz, on the sitcom classic Happy Days, for which he won two Golden Globes and earned three Emmy nominations. Since then, Winkler has made new generations laugh as hapless Bluth family attorney Barry Zuckerkorn on Fox and then Netflix's Arrested Development; Jean-Ralphio's enabling father Dr. Saperstein on NBC's Parks and Recreation; reformed deadbeat dad Eddie Lawson on USA's Royal Pains; and butterfly-loving hospital administrator Sy Mittleman on Adult Swim's Childrens Hospital.

The versatile actor also earned an Emmy nomination for guesting on the ABC drama The Practice and multiple Daytime Emmy nominations and wins for various work in children's programming. On the movie side, Winkler's long filmography includes the 2012 Kevin James comedy Here Comes the Boom and multiple co-starring and cameo appearances in friend Adam Sandler's films, including The Waterboy and Click. He will be back on the big screen next year in Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch, the all-star ensemble of which also includes Saoirse Ronan, Benicio del Toro, Willem Dafoe and Kate Winslet.

Winkler continues to be repped by Management 360 and Wendy Heller Law.