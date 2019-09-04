'Her' Producer Vincent Landay Boards Eddy Moretti's Unbranded Pictures

Landay and Moretti previously collaborated to create Vice Studios.

Oscar-nominated producer Vincent Landay has joined Eddy Moretti's Unbranded Pictures after both earlier co-founded Vice Studios, the production arm of Vice Media.

Under Moretti and Landay's leadership, Unbranded Pictures will develop, produce and finance original feature films and episodic TV for global distribution. Landay's movie credits include Her, Being John Malkovich, Adaptation and Where The Wild Things Are.

Moretti is a former Vice chief creative officer. Unbranded’s first movie, Scott Z. Burn's political thriller The Report, bowed at Telluride and will screen in Toronto on Sunday ahead of a November theatrical releases by Amazon Studios.

"There could be no better partner and friend for this next chapter. And to top it off, his family comes from the same small town in Southern Italy that mine does, so we’re probably related," said Moretti in a statement.

Landay is represented by attorney Michael Adler of Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark. Unbranded Pictures is represented by Endeavor Content.