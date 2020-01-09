Discovery's HGTV to Launch in Italy, 11 Central European Countries

The launches will increase the reach of HGTV to more than 100 million people across the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Discovery said Thursday that it would launch home and lifestyle channel HGTV in Italy and 11 Central European markets this quarter.

The company, led by CEO David Zaslav, added the network to its portfolio when it acquired Scripps Networks Interactive in early 2018 for $14.6 billion. Management has said that it would be rolling out Scripps channels in new markets to take advantage of Discovery’s global reach.

HGTV will launch as a free-to-air channel in Italy on Feb. 2 and will also be available on Discovery’s streaming platform Dplay in the country

In addition, HGTV is launching as a pay TV channel in 11 Central European markets during the first quarter, including in Romania, Hungary and Serbia.

Last year, Discovery launched HGTV in Germany and South Africa. It has also said it would rebrand its Home network in the U.K. as HGTV this year.

“It’s great to be launching HGTV in Italy and across Central Europe,” said Kasia Kieli, president and managing director of Discovery EMEA. "It is a fantastic flagship brand providing a dedicated destination for fans who love home and restoration shows. HGTV also provides a unique opportunity for commercial partners and advertisers to connect with this key audience group. We will be announcing further launches over the coming months."