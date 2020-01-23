Hidden Empire Film Group Appoints Terrence Jenkins as Head of Talent Engagement for Film, TV

Also known as Terrence J, the multi-faceted performer and producer, will contribute both in front of the camera and behind-the-scenes to upcoming Hidden Empire Film Group projects.

Hidden Empire Film Group — the film and TV production entity run by Deon Taylor, partner Roxanne Avent Taylor and billionaire businessman and philanthropist Robert F. Smith — has linked up with Terrence Jenkins, naming the host, actor and producer head of talent engagement for film and TV.

The title is a hybrid job, one that will see Jenkins star in upcoming Hidden Empire projects while also working behind the scenes to "drive talent and entertainment integration for new films, create new content concepts including scripted and non-scripted projects," per the company. Furthermore, Jenkins will also advise on music supervision that aligns with new music and current artist projects, as well develop innovative influencer marketing campaigns and build strategic corporate partnerships, using his in-depth knowledge of the music business thanks to his days on MTV and BET as host of the latter's 106 & Park.

"Hidden Empire is one of the hottest film companies out there right now and I am honored to work with such a talented team," Jenkins, aka Terrence J, tells The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. "Hidden Empire is growing into a billion-dollar brand in the distant future across film, TV and entertainment, which is incredible for a black-owned film company. As soon as I met the founder Deon Taylor, Roxanne Avent Taylor and Robert F. Smith, I knew that I needed to be involved in such an amazing company."

Avent Taylor, co-founder and COO, adds: "Terrence J is a rare talent that can star in a box office film during the day, negotiate a multi-million-dollar deal at lunch, host a movie red carpet at night and throw the official after party at his house. We are so excited to partner with him on creative strategies across the board."

The appointment comes amid Hidden Empire's recently released films as The Intruder starring Michael Ealy, Meagan Good and Dennis Quaid and Black and Blue starring Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson, Frank Grillo. Upcoming projects include Fatale starring Michael Ealy and Hilary Swank via Lionsgate in October and the launch of the charitable initiative "Be Woke" with Jenkins as host and executive producer.

Jenkins joins Hidden Empire Film Group with a resumé that includes work as an actor, host, producer, author and philanthropist. On screens, he's been seen in Think Like a Man, The Perfect Match, Star and Hit The Floor. Jenkins also served as a host on E! News, 106 & Park and pre-shows for the Oscars, Grammys and the Golden Globes. He also hosted and executive produced the Miss USA pageant. His debut book — The Wealth of My Mother's Wisdom: The Lessons That Made My Life Rich — is currently available on Amazon.