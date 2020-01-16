Hideo Kojima to Present 'Death Stranding' Lecture at Game Developers Conference

The prolific video game designer will speak to the themes, concepts, story and gameplay mechanics at the GDC's annual industry event, taking place from March 16-20 in San Francisco.

Ahead of its annual industry event dedicated to the art and science of making video games, the Game Developers Conference (GDC) revealed Thursday that Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima will present a 60-minute lecture detailing his journey in executing the action-adventure title.

The prolific game designer will speak to the themes, as well as the central concepts, storytelling, gameplay mechanics, and overall development of the game, which involved an emphasis on certain keywords such as "connection."

As the first title under his new studio, Kojima Productions, the game follows Norman Reedus in the lead role of a wandering porter tasked with reconnecting the world in a desolate and post-apocalyptic version of the United States. Mads Mikkelsen and Lea Seydoux are also featured, along with directors Guillermo del Toro and Nicolas Winding Refn.

Since the release of Death Stranding for the Playstation 4 in November, the game has been recognized with awards including best game direction and best performance for Mikkelsen at the Game Awards in December and several nominations in the upcoming DICE Awards.

At the GDC's own Game Developers Choice Awards, Death Stranding is up for game of the year and best narrative, among other technical recognitions.

The 34th edition of GDC takes place from March 16-20 in San Francisco. In addition to lectures, the program will include panel and roundtable discussions and showcases of new tools to aid the future development of games.