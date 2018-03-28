'High Maintenance' Creator Developing Prison Musical Film (Exclusive)

Ben Sinclair is working with cannabis journalist Abdullah Saeed on the project, which was picked up by New Regency and Fox Searchlight.

New Regency and Fox Searchlight have teamed to pick up an untitled prison dance movie from Ben Sinclair, the co-creator of HBOs High Maintenance, and cannabis journalist Abdullah Saeed.

Sinclair and Saeed will write the film with Sinclair also set to direct. Sinclair and Saeed, along with New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, will produce the project. Fox Searchlight will distribute.

Details for the project are being kept behind bars.

Sinclair co-created and stars in Maintenance, which centers on a weed deliveryman who travels up and down the social strata of New York City life. The show, which Sinclair created ex-wife Katja Blichfeld, began as a digital series, gaining a cult audience, before being picked up by HBO, recently wrapped up its second season.

Saeed is the former producer and host of James Beard Award-nominated TV series Bong Appetit as well as star of the road trip series Vice Does America. He guest-starred on Sinclair’s Maintenance and will be a writer on its upcoming season. He has also worked on several documentaries and been a contributor to publications such as Guardian, Atlantic and High Times.

Sinclair is repped by UTA, Regarding Entertainment and Kimberly Jaime. Saeed is repped by WME, Regarding Entertainment and Kimberly Jaime.