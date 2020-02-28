Dakota Johnson Helps Tracee Ellis Ross Revamp Singing Career in 'The High Note' Trailer

Ice Cube, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Bill Pullman, Zoe Chao and Eddie Izzard also star in the Nisha Ganatra-directed film.

Dakota Johnson aspires to produce Tracee Ellis Ross' new album in the trailer for the Focus Features film The High Note.

The film follows superstar singer Grace Davis (Ross), whose talent and ego has reached new heights. Grace's personal assistant, Maggie (Johnson), is stuck running errands, but she hopes to become a music producer. When Grace’s manager (Ice Cube) presents her with a choice that could drastically change her career, Maggie and Grace develop a plan that could alter their lives forever.

The trailer opens with Grace and her backup singers rehearsing on an empty stage. "Where are we?" she asks before Maggie tells her that the show is in Detroit. The clip then cuts to the sold-out show, where Grace screams, "I can't hear you, Detroit!"

A montage later shows Maggie's daily life, as she explains that music is her "whole world." She adds, "If you told 12-year-old me that one day I'd be working for Grace Davis ... she's an icon!"

When Grace's management suggests she does a residency in Las Vegas, the singer reveals that she wants to record her first album in a decade.

Despite her initial hesitations, Maggie decides to ask Grace if she can produce her upcoming album. The personal assistant also does her best to convince Grace's manager that making the new record is a good decision, though he tells her to stick to running errands.

"It's really bleak out there for middle-aged singers. In the history of music, only five women over 40 have ever had a No. 1 hit and only one of them was black," Grace explains of her motivations for the next album. "I know everyone is happy with me doing the same show every night, but what if there's something more?"

While recording the album, Maggie admits that she independently worked on a cut of one of Grace's songs.

The singer's manager later tells her that they need to play her career safe in order to guarantee making money, though she responds, "I will decide what I do next."

The High Note will be in theaters on May 8. Watch the full trailer above.