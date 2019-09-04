Higher Ground Productions Taps Ada Chiaghana as VP Development, Production

She joins the company from HBO, where she worked on the original programming team.

Higher Ground Productions — the banner formed by Barack Obama and Michelle Obama — has tapped Ada Chiaghana as the new vp of development and production.

Chiaghana, who joins Higher Ground from HBO's original programming team, will report directly to co-heads Tonia Davis and Priya Swaminathan.

During her time at HBO, Chiaghana worked on titles that include Issa Rae's Insecure, Los Espookys and Silicon Valley. Prior to HBO, Chiaghana held positions in comedy development for ABC Studios and at Fabrik Entertainment.

“Ada’s experience discovering and nurturing storytellers makes her a perfect fit for Higher Ground," said Davis and Swaminathan. "We are dedicated to seeking out new voices and telling powerful stories that entertain and inspire. Ada’s intelligence, creativity and proven track record will make her an integral part of our team.”

Higher Ground signed a multi-year deal with Netflix, which recently released the company's first feature— the Sundance documentary American Factory. The company's upcoming slate includes a feature film adaptation of author David W. Blight's Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom and a scripted anthology TV series is adapted from The New York Times’ ongoing obituary column, Overlooked.