Hilary Duff Marries Matthew Koma in Private Ceremony

Duff and Koma’s wedding arrives seven months after the couple announced their engagement in May 2019.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma kicked off the holidays by working a major event into their pre-Christmas schedule: their wedding day.

On Saturday, the happy couple and parents to baby girl Banks hosted family and friends at their home in Los Angeles for an intimate ceremony, a source has confirmed to Billboard. The Younger star and Winnetka Bowling League singer/songwriter were wed on the day of the Winter Solstice, with a sunset ceremony and a reception under a white tent in the backyard capping off the special evening, People reports.

Koma popped the question in May of 2019, and Duff elatedly shared the news -- along with a photo of her gorgeous ring -- with her Instagram followers.

Duff had given birth to their daughter in October of 2018. This is Duff's second marriage; she is also mom to her 7-year-old son, Luca.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.