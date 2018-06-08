Hilary Duff is Expecting Second Child

The 'Younger' actress announced on Instagram that she and boyfriend Matthew Koma are expecting a baby together.

Hilary Duff announced that she is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Matthew Koma.

“Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!” the Younger actress captioned an Instagram post on Friday (June 8). The photo shows Koma kissing a visibly pregnant Duff on the cheek.

Koma also took to his Instagram account to share the happy news. Accompanied by the same picture, he wrote, “We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother … @hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins.”

The actress and musician have dated in the past and confirmed they reignited their relationship in December. This will be their first child together.

Duff already shares a son Luca Cruz, 6, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.