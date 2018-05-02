Hilary Duff Remembers 'The Lizzie McGuire Movie' 15 Years Later

The actress looks back at filming in Italy, the wardrobe changes and Vespa rides.

Hilary Duff can't believe it's been 15 years since her days as Lizzie McGuire. Well, actually, since the The Lizzie McGuire movie hit theaters in 2003.

"Has it been 15 years? Don't tell me that," the actress recently joked with The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, which had Duff's McGuire seeing double, a near-happy ending with her longtime pal Gordo (Adam Lamberg) and drill sergeant-like principle Ms. Ungermeyer (Alex Borstein) watching her every move, came to fruition after the Disney channel show's success.

Of the shoot Duff says, "We were in Italy for a portion of it and no one spoke English." Adding that it was pretty much a vacation, she says, "The crew would go and drink wine in the afternoon and then come back to work and no one would finish the work day. It was insane!"

Of the other fond memories that stood out to the actress: "It was really fun to be on the catwalk and change clothes a bunch of times and be in a bubble dress," Duff says.

But nothing beats a Vespa ride. According to Duff, "The back of the Vespa was a really important moment for me."