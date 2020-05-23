Hilary Duff Shuts Down "Disgusting" Child Trafficking Twitter Conspiracy

On Saturday morning, the singer and actress name became a trending topic on the site when a number of users made unfounded accusations of child trafficking against her, based on an Instagram story she posted containing photos of her son.

Hilary Duff has had it with Twitter trolls.

On Saturday morning, the singer and actress became a trending topic on the site when a number of users made unfounded accusations of child trafficking against her, based on an Instagram story she posted containing photos of her son. In one of the since-deleted pictures, her son can be seen laying down nude, with lotion on his body.

Duff decided to respond via tweet, stating that the accusations were not only untrue, but that they were invasive and offensive as well. "Everyone bored af right now I know..but this is actually disgusting," she wrote. "Whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby."

Fans immediately jumped to Duff's defense on Saturday as the bogus claims circulated, calling out those who were making the accusations. "Child trafficking is a REACH and it is disgusting and disturbing that anyone would try to make such a claim," one fan wrote.

Check out Duff's full response below:

Everyone bored af right now I know..but this is actually disgusting..... whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby — Hilary Duff (@HilaryDuff) May 23, 2020

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.