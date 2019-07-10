Hilary Swank Joins Ike Barinholtz in Blumhouse Thriller 'The Hunt'

The politically charged action-thriller from screenwriters Damon Lindelof and Nick Cuse has a tight turnaround with a Sept. 27 release date by Universal Pictures.

Blumhouse's The Hunt has cast Hilary Swank for the politically charged action-thriller from screenwriters Damon Lindelof and Nick Cuse.

Ike Barinholtz , Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley and Glenn Howerton are already on board the project, with Craig Zobel, who worked with Lindelof and Cuse on HBO's The Leftovers, directing The Hunt.

The production, which is about to start shooting, will have a tight turnaround as Universal Pictures has dated it for a Sept. 27 opening.

Blumhouse's Jason Blum will produce, alongside Lindelof for his White Rabbit shingle. Cuse and Zobel will executive produce.

Universal’s Erik Baiers and Jay Polidoro will oversee for the studio. Swank, a two-time Oscar winner best known star turns in Away, I Am Mother and Million Dollar Baby, is repped by WME and Management 360.