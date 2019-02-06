Netflix Nabs Hilary Swank Starrer 'I Am Mother'

The Australian sci-fi thriller is the feature debut for director Grant Sputore.

Netflix has picked up the North American rights to the Hilary Swank starrer I Am Mother, the Australian sci-fi thriller from director Grant Sputore.

The rights deal was done out of the Sundance festival after Netflix earlier locked up several international territories. Endeavor Content handled the North American sale on behalf of the filmmakers.

A source close to the negotiations indicates Netflix paid around $3 million for I Am Mother.

The film is Sputore's feature film debut. Swank leads an ensemble cast that includes Clara Rugaard and Rose Byrne.

The indie for Southern Lights Films and Penguin Empire is based on a script by Michael Lloyd Green. Kelvin Munro and Timothy White produced.

I Am Mother portrays a teenage girl (Rugaard) raised underground by a robot mother designed to repopulate the earth following an extinction event. Their unique bond is threatened when a blood-drenched stranger, played by Swank, is taken in by the teen, only to find herself at odds with her gear-and-piston parent.

Overnight, the stranger casts doubt on Mother’s claims about the outside world and begins to unravel the fabric of their insular family. Unsure whom to trust, the girl begins to probe into Mother’s dubious nature and uncovers the truth about her greater mission.

World sales are being handled by Mister Smith Entertainment.