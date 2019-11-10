'The Hill' Launches New Editorial Channel 'Changing America'

The new site aims to "create a forum to share the narratives and news of those that are tackling our country’s most important issues to generate positive change."

Two decades after launching, The Hill has launched a new "editorial channel" called Changing America.

From The Hill’s uniquely bipartisan foundation, Changing America aims to "create a forum to share the narratives and news of those that are tackling our country’s most important issues to generate positive change," The Hill President Richard D. Beckman said in a letter shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

"At a moment when Americans feel the need to become better citizens, Changing America is as non-partisan as it is timely. Changing America will provide storytelling around five content pillars aligned with America’s most important challenges," Beckman says. The challenges include respect, sustainability, resilience, enrichment and well-being.

Amid the tumultuous political climate, Beckman describes Changing America — which has been 18 months in the making — as something that will pay tribute to the innovative figures, corporations and communities "who are working hard every day on our problems, building a better future for us right now."

Editorial staffers will produce original videos, in-depth features and aggregate and curate stories all to "serve the spirit of citizenship across our country."

Michael Caruso, the former editor in chief of Smithsonian magazine, serves as the Editorial Director of Changing America.

