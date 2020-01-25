Hillary Clinton Premieres Hulu Doc at Sundance and Addresses Those Bernie Comments

"I’ve made it very clear that I will work hard for whoever our democratic nominee is. I think the number one priority for any American is to retire Donald Trump. Period," the former first lady and secretary of state said of speaking out about Sanders.

How did Hillary Clinton feel about her cover for The Hollywood Reporter?

"I was thrilled! Another thing I never thought I’d do," the former secretary of state told THR on the red carpet at the premiere of her Sundance docu-series Hillary on Saturday.

It's only January and it's already a year of firsts for Clinton, whose life is explored across a four-part series by director Nanette Burstein, debuting March 6 on Hulu. It's the first time the former first lady and politician opened her life to cameras as a private citizen, and it's the first time she's bringing a project to the Sundance Film Festival.

Shortly after THR's in-depth interview with Clinton was published on Tuesday, her comments about Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders — "Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done," she says in the documentary — the hashtag #nobodylikeshim quickly became a top trend on Twitter.

Asked why she felt it was important for her to speak out about the current Democratic candidates and what she wanted to convey with her comments on Bernie, Clinton replied: "Well, you know, I shot that interview probably a year and a half ago, and I didn’t think about the election. I’ve made it very clear that I will work hard for whoever our democratic nominee is. I think the number one priority for any American is to retire Donald Trump. Period."

Hillary explores Clinton's life from her earliest years to recounting everything from her husband's affair as president with then-intern Monica Lewinsky to election night 2016, when she became the first woman to come closest to the U.S. presidency, only for it to fall through her fingers.

"What I liked about it, and it was surprising, is how effectively Nanette kind of pieced different parts of it together, so you see my childhood and you hear from people that I grew up with and my college years and law school — the way that she showed the consistency of my life and the opportunities that I’ve had was really so well done because when you think back on a life like the one I’ve lived, you know, you can get bogged down in one event or another event but this was the whole arc of my life, and she really captured it," Clinton said.

With the Democratic caucuses coming up in Iowa on Feb. 3, in the road to November's election, how might the documentary and Clinton's story play into the broader conversation?

"I think that there’ll be lots of contests that have already taken place, but I think it’s important to show that if you’re a Democrat, you stand for certain values and you are firmly in favor of policies like healthcare for everybody," she said. "We may have differences within the Democratic party but they pale in comparison to the differences we have with this Republican party that has turned into Trump’s party, so I hope people recognize that they can see my life story as part of our political story and understand what we and others have been fighting for a long time."

As for what she thinks audiences might be surprised to find out about her, she said she was interested to know herself.

"I can’t wait for this screening to be over so that I can answer questions and find out what people picked up from it," she said, with a laugh. "Because I think people will find different things, I think some people will respond to different parts of my life and different interviews of people that’ve known me or covered me as journalists, whatever it might be, so I’m waiting to see."