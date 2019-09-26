Hillary Clinton Calls for Impeachment, Says Trump "Poses a Direct Threat" to America

Asked by journalist Jane Pauley whether she gets angry about the president's references to her being "locked up," Clinton answered, "No, it doesn't kill me, because I know he's an illegitimate president."

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talked about the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, whom she identified as posing a "direct threat" to the country's standing in the world and to the United States government.

The conversation with journalist Jane Pauley took place just hours before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi moved forward with her formal inquiry, based on Trump's dealings with Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelensky and the belief that he used the foreign government to undermine Joe Biden's election campaign — therefore aiding his own re-election.

In a preview of the interview released by CBS ahead of its Sept. 29 broadcast, Clinton shared her thoughts on what should happen with the president.

"My view is that, given the latest revelation, which is such a blatant effort to use his presidential position to advance his personal and political interests, there should be an impeachment inquiry opened," said Clinton. "And I think, sadly, there are a number of grounds."

The former Secretary of State called this latest one "incredibly troubling," noting that Trump said "outrageously false things" about her and many people believed them. "So this is an effort to show these falsehoods against [Vice President Joe] Biden. And I don’t care if you’re for the [Democrats] or you’re a Republican, when the president of the United States, who has taken an oath to protect and defend the constitution, uses his position to in effect extort a foreign government for his political purposes, I think that is very much what the founders worried about in high crimes and misdemeanors."

Asked whether it will be harder now for a woman to be elected president, Clinton answered, "Well, I hope not, and I don't think so, because the objective is to field whoever is the strongest candidate to defeat Donald Trump." She went on to say, "Because Donald Trump right now poses a direct threat, a clear and present danger to the institutions of our government, to the rule of law, to our standing in the world."

When Pelosi called for impeachment, she used similar language and called Trump's actions a "betrayal of his oath of office," also noting the betrayal of national security and of the integrity of our election system.

As the interview continued, Clinton was asked whether she gets angry about Trump's references to her being "locked up." She said, "No, it doesn't kill me, because I know he's an illegitimate president. I believe he understands that the many varying tactics they used from voter suppression and voter purging to hacking to the false stories – he knows that – there were just a bunch of different reasons why the election turned out like it did."

As Clinton emphasized that she's doing well in her personal life, she did say that she fears the damage being done to the country, and thinks a lot about what can be done to help those involved in the fight on the front line.

Among her latest pursuits, Clinton has written a book with her daughter Chelsea, titled The Book of Gutsy Women, which highlights women who have made a significant impact in the world.