Hillary Clinton Joins SXSW Lineup

Hillary Clinton, Adam Schiff and Beto O'Rourke will head to Austin, Texas, to participate in SXSW and The Texas Tribune Festival's two-day political series, Conversations About America's Future.

In its second year, the event will feature elected officials, political activists and thought leader in conversation with journalists.

"The 2020 election is the most important election of our generation, and at SXSW our goal is to address the issues that affect the lives of all citizens," SXSW chief programming officer Hugh Forrest said in a statement. "We're fortunate to have a young, diverse and engaged audience looking for solutions to the complex problems that face the next generation."

MSNBC's Joy Reid will sit down with Clinton, the former secretary of state and onetime presidential candidate; NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Kasie Hunt will interview Rep. Adam Schiff; and Recode co-founder and editor at large Kara Swisher will host a conversation with former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Two former candidates for the Democratic nomination for president will also participate in the event. Beto O'Rourke will sit for a conversation with The Washington Post national political reporter Robert Costa, and Andrew Yang will be interviewed by New York Times media columnist Ben Smith.

Others who will sit for interviews include Anita Hill, the lawyer and head of the Hollywood Commission to Eliminate Sexual Harassment and Advance Equality in the Workplace; former Fox News anchor and Life Our Voices co-founder Gretchen Carlson; and Stockton, California, Mayor Michael Tubbs.

A panel of political reporters will feature The Daily Beast Washington bureau chief Jackie Kucinich, New York magazine Washington correspondent Olivia Nuzzi, CNN senior congressional correspondent Manu Raju and Politico senior writer Jake Sherman. NBC News' Dylan Byers will moderate.

The event will take place March 14-15 at the Fairmont Austin as part of SXSW's government and politics track.