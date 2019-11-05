Hillary Clinton Offers Advice to Dem Candidates on 'Late Late Show': "Keep Going at Trump"

In an interview with host James Corden, the former presidential candidate emphasized that "bizarre aspects" will come into play in the 2020 election, such as "propaganda" and "phony stories."

Fresh from the release of their co-authored non-fiction offering, The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea appeared as guests on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday.

At the top of the show, Corden brought up Rudy Giuliani and asked Clinton if his current behavior surprises her at all. “Totally," she answered, "I mean look, he was a tough guy, he was a mayor during 9/11, I was a senator, I worked with him … I don’t know what happened. It’s almost like aliens have seized his brain.” Talking about his history of saying things were "demonstrably untrue," she went on to say, "I don't understand when it happened, but it is a very clear case of a man who has gone over the edge, probably pushed."

Touching on the upcoming election, Corden asked Clinton, as the only Democrat who knows what it's like to debate Trump, if she has any advice for the pool of Democratic candidates. The former secretary of state emphasized being "really prepared," to "make your case" and "keep going at him [Trump]." She added that many "bizarre aspects" will come into play, as they did in her debate, such as "propaganda" and "phony stories" and that candidates have big challenges ahead.

She mentioned having spoken to many of the current candidates running in 2020, and that she is willing to speak with anyone who calls her for advice. Considering the road forward, Clinton said, "I think we're going to win if we do everything we should."

During their interview, the late-night host highlighted a photo of the president where he appears to be lurking behind Clinton. She called his behavior an "alpha-male impersonation," adding that he would sometimes try to "loom" over her. "His capacity to dominate the scene is something that whoever's up against him will have to deal with," Clinton said.

Corden went on to ask Chelsea if she has a message for voters who have lost faith in the system. "Hopefully there can be something that still motivates them to engage," she said, adding that voters must turn out in unprecedented numbers. She encouraged those who have not registered to vote to get the process started.

Their book highlights women who have made a significant impact in the world, such as LGBTQ activist Edie Windsor, abolitionist Harriet Tubman and historian Mary Ritter Beard. When Corden asked the elder Clinton what motivated her to write the book with her daughter, she responded, I want kids, girls and boys, to have someone to look up to."

Diving briefly into her childhood, she recalled writing a letter to NASA at age 12, expressing her interest in space. They wrote back letting her know that they were not accepting girls into the program, which fueled Clinton's ambition further. Sharing her mother's interest, Chelsea spoke about "worshipping" astronaut and physicist Sally Ride, the first American woman in space.

As the interview drew to a close, Corden tested the closeness of their mother-daughter relationship with a game of "Face Your Mother."