Hillary Clinton Says She "Won't Endorse" Anytime Soon

The former Secretary of State talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the 2020 election and her headline-making comments about Bernie Sanders at the New York premiere of her Hulu docuseries, Hillary.

Even though a number of prominent Democrats, including former 2020 candidates, have endorsed Joe Biden in recent days, don't expect Hillary Clinton to endorse any of the few, remaining candidates for the Democratic nomination anytime soon.

"I won't endorse," the former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate told The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday at a New York red carpet screening of her Hulu docuseries, Hillary. "I'm going to support the nominee, no matter who the nominee is, and I'm going to do everything I can to make sure that voters know what's at stake. We have got to defeat Donald Trump."

Both Biden and Clinton's 2016 Democratic opponent Bernie Sanders are currently leading the Democratic presidential race, each amassing hundreds of delegates on Super Tuesday. While Elizabeth Warren and Tulsi Gabbard are both still in the race, after six women announced they were running for the Democratic nomination, Warren and Gabbard have accumulated far fewer delegates, and Clinton admitted that four years after she became the first female presidential nominee for a major political party, it's unlikely that another woman will follow in her footsteps this year.

"I know how hard it is and I know how many double standard judgments still block women from really being seen as the incredible potential president that they could be," Clinton told THR. "I was thrilled that so many women ran this time, but it looks like we're not going to be successful this time but I hope that doesn't discourage people. I still want to see a woman president in my lifetime."

Executive producer Ben Silverman, meanwhile, indicated that women are key to the 2020 race, even if the person at the top of the ticket isn't female.

"I think at this moment, all men and women in the Democratic party just want to beat Donald Trump and however they coalesce around that, they will do it," Silverman said when asked about the doc hitting Hulu as Biden and Sanders lead the battle for the Democratic nomination. "I will say it is so clear how powerful women are to this moment and this campaign and we witnessed that last night on Super Tuesday with Amy Klobuchar carrying a state that Joe Biden didn't even step in, so that that power and energy is coming through. And I imagine what we could have is the first successful ticket to put a woman in the executive branch. And I am almost 100 percent confident that either one of our current presidential nominee leaders from the Democratic party will pick a woman to be their running mate."

Clinton made headlines six weeks ago when viewers first learned of her critical comments about Sanders in the docuseries. Of the senator, Clinton says, in part, when reflecting on their 2016 nomination fight, "Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done."

While that assessment was quickly picked up by media outlets as people, including Clinton, not personally liking Sanders, the full quote features her alluding to his Senate track record and support from his colleagues.

"He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him," she says. "He was a career politician. It's all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it."

Speaking to THR, Clinton reflected on the intent behind her criticism.

"I hadn't thought about it because I said it about a year and a half ago when we were doing the film. But I stand by the comments because I think it is important when someone is putting out policies that you're expecting them to tell you how it would work, how it would get paid for, how it would get passed, what would the coalition be, and I think that's an important part of judging any candidate," she said.

In recent weeks, Clinton has indicated she would support Sanders if he's the nominee, and she spoke glowingly of her former colleague Biden in her Tonight Show appearance on Wednesday.