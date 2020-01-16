Hillary Clinton Set for Sundance Conversation Series

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ai Weiwei, Ron Howard and St. Vincent are also set for the fest's panels and various programming.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will be on hand in Park City for the Sundance Film Festival's panel and special events programming.

Clinton will be discussing Hulu's Hillary with filmmaker Nanette Burstein as a part of the festival's Cinema Cafe series, which are meant to be informal chats between the talent behind the festival's big projects. Other participants in the series include Carrie Brownstein and St Vincent, stars of The Nowhere Inn, and Ron Howard discussing doc Rebuilding Paradise, among others.

Panels at the the festival include Power of Story, presented by Netflix and taking place at the Egyptian Theatre, and will see Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ai Weiwei, Julie Taymor, Kerry Washington and Carrie Mae Weems discuss the nature of artwork as a catalytic cultural and sociopolitical force.

Complimentary panel Power of Story: The People Speak is inspired by the work of the late historian Howard Zinn (A People’s History of the United States), and will feature live performances from Staceyann Chin, Ethan Hawke, singer-songwriter Celisse Henderson, Viggo Mortensen, Ntare Mbaho Guma Mwine, singer-songwriter Meshell Ndegeocello with guitarist Christopher Bruce, and Festival juror and actor Isabella Rossellini.

Other panel's include Mexico’s New New Wave featuring filmmakers Rodrigo Ruiz Patterson (Blanco de Verano), Fernanda Valadez (Sin Señas Particulares), Elena Fortes (Vivos), and Edher Campos (Carry You With Me), and The New Aesthetics of Disability, a discussion between sounds artist Nick Ryan, director Rodney Evans, filmmakers Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht (Crip Camp), Michelle Miles (How Did We Get Here?) and choreographer Alice Sheppard.

The full schedule of festival panels, conversations and other programming can be found here.