Hillary Clinton "Wasn't Surprised" by Trump's Acquittal

"I was still disappointed that not more of the Republicans were willing to take the stand that Mitt Romney took," Clinton told Ellen DeGeneres during a Thursday visit, where she also spoke about her upcoming Hulu docuseries.

Hillary Clinton responded to President Donald Trump's acquittal following his impeachment hearings when she stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday.

Following five months of hearings and investigations about Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, a divided Senate acquitted the president of charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress to aid his own re-election.

"I wasn't surprised because it's hard to get 67 votes to convict and remove somebody," said Clinton. "I was still disappointed that not more of the Republicans were willing to take the stand that Mitt Romney took."

She added that Romney's speech was "extraordinary." Throughout the speech, Romney said that "he felt the weight of history on his shoulders and that he was going to vote to convict on one of the articles of impeachment."

"The evidence was really clear. There was no doubt by the time it was all presented that actually the president had done what he was accused of. In fact, he admitted he had done what he was accused of," said Clinton. "He just didn't think that anybody would hold him accountable."

She added that as the country moves on from the hearings, she hopes that all American voters "pay attention and say to themselves, 'Hey, you know, he has to be held accountable.' And now the way to do that is with the election."

Romney's vote was the first time in U.S. history that there was a bipartisan vote to convict.

Clinton added that many of the Republican Senators condemned Trump's actions, despite not voting to impeach him. "Even the words of senators that ended up voting to acquit him need to be remembered because for whatever combination of reasons, they were not willing to take the historic stand that Mitt Romney took," she said.

"There's no doubt that what the president did was wrong. It was to promote his own personal interests — not the interests of our country. It did put our national security at risk and everything that was said was proven," Clinton continued. "Now it's voters who are gonna have to say, 'Okay, I have to take responsibility for this and follow Mitt Romney's lead."'

Clinton later encouraged Americans to "vote for the person that you believe can actually win in November and the person who you think can govern our country, because somebody has to get in there and try to bring our country together and try to put us on the right track into the future and restore our democracy and out standing in the world."

While Clinton wouldn't endorse a Democratic candidate, she encouraged voters to look at the candidates and analyze their positions.

While appearing on The Hollywood Reporter's recent cover issue, Clinton answered if she would endorse Bernie Sanders if he gets the nomination after she said that "nobody likes him."

"I'm not going to go there yet. We're still in a very vigorous primary season. I will say, however, that it's not only him, it's the culture around him. It's his leadership team. It's his prominent supporters. It's his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women. And I really hope people are paying attention to that because it should be worrisome that he has permitted this culture — not only permitted, [he] seems to really be very much supporting it," she said.

Clinton also spoke about recounting her family's past with Monica Lewinsky in her upcoming Hulu docuseries Hillary.

She admitted that it was tough to talk about her husband's affair in the doc. "Once I agreed to cooperate, the director said, 'Well, we're going to talk about everything.' I said, 'Okay.' And yet, when it actually came time, yeah, it’s hard," she said. "Staying in my marriage was the gutsiest personal decision I ever made."

"For me, revisiting that, talking about it — for my husband, also, to agree to be in the film and to also be asked — made it a bit difficult," she admitted. "But you couldn't actually do a film about my life and not cover something that everybody knew about because you could read about it and everybody had an opinion about."

Clinton said it was "fascinating" to watch her friends and peers discuss the affair in the doc. "They talked about how so many women would be really upset because I chose to stay with my husband,"' she continued. "I always said, 'Everybody needs to make the best decision for you and your family.'"

"Some of the very same people who would say, 'I could never support her' would literally say in the next breath, 'But I love her husband,'" she said of watching the doc. "It was a really emotionally draining experience to go through it again."

Clinton added that she hopes people can learn from the doc. "I have to say, once I saw the whole four hours of the documentary, I hope that our talking about this — my willingness to address all of this — really does help other people," she said. "People need to be thoughtful about the decisions they make in their own lives, and we should be kinder and more supportive to everybody."

While prominently featured in the doc, Lewinsky was not asked to participate. "I didn't want to re-litigate 2016," director Nanette Burstein told THR, "as much as just be able to show Hillary in this unobtrusive way."